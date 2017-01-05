Steady rainfall snarls traffic on Los Angeles County roads

Stormy weather created havoc for drivers on Los Angeles County freeways on Thursday and triggered several major roads closures.

Rain-slicked roads were clogged with commuters after a big rig jackknifed on the eastbound 60 Freeway in East Los Angeles, forcing authorities to shut down five lanes. In Burbank, several lanes were blocked after a semi-truck jackknifed across north and southbound lanes of the 5 Freeway.

The steady rain is one of two storms expected to affect Southern California this week, with another one right behind, according to the National Weather Service. On Wednesday, the storm dumped 3 to 5 inches of rain in San Luis Obispo County.

A westerly flow will continue to drop rain over four counties through mid-morning Thursday. Showers should diminish by Thursday afternoon, the weather service said.

A second storm from the Pacific Ocean, spawned by an atmospheric river bringing moisture from the subtropics, is expected to move through Southern California on Saturday, according to the weather service.

But the rain should move out of Los Angeles and Ventura counties by Saturday evening, the weather service said.

Still, the weather service warned, flash flooding with mud flows could affect areas recently scarred by wildfires.

Rain could soak parts of the Central Coast on Sunday night.

By Monday morning, however, heavier rain will shuffle through Los Angeles and Ventura counties.

“Rainfall for this event will likely be in the half-inch to 1½ -inch range,” NWS meteorologist Andrew Rorke said in a statement. “The rainfall rates will be the bigger deal with this system.”

veronica.rocha@latimes.com

For breaking news in California, follow @VeronicaRochaLA on Twitter.