After arrest in L.A. homeless killings, police search for links to victims in Santa Monica and Houston

The person suspected in a string of attacks on homeless men that left two dead and two others critically injured in Los Angeles and Santa Monica this month had a lengthy criminal record in Texas, where he is also suspected of playing a role in the disappearance of his aunt and uncle, officials said.
Ramon Escobar, 47, was arrested Monday and held on suspicion of murder and attempted murder in connection with a pair of savage baseball bat attacks in the downtown Financial District on Sept. 16, police said. Investigators are also trying to determine if he played a role in the murder of a man sleeping under the Santa Monica Pier last week, as well as two attacks on homeless men near the beach earlier this month.
The attacks, all similar in nature, have deeply disturbed the city’s already at-risk homeless population, advocates said. In each assault, the victims were sleeping outside when someone approached in the pre-dawn hours and struck them viciously in the skull, police have said.
Santa Monica police officers captured Escobar around 7:30 a.m. Monday, near the scene of another attack that left a homeless man critically injured. The victim has not regained consciousness, according to Santa Monica Police Lt. Saul Rodriguez, who said it was not known if a bat was used in that attack.
As word of Escobar’s arrest began to spread Monday afternoon, officials with the Houston Police Department said they had also been searching for Escobar, whose aunt and uncle disappeared from the Houston area in late August.
Rogelio Escobar, 65, was last seen near a convenience store in Houston on Aug. 26 and left a backpack on the porch of his Prudence Drive home the same day, according to Houston Police Lt. Humberto Lopez. Dina Escobar, 60, went looking for her brother in a 2007 Chevy Uplander and was reported missing days later, Lopez said.
Ramon Escobar is considered a person of interest in their disappearance, according to Lopez, who said foul play is suspected in the case. Lopez said investigators knew Escobar had left Texas and believed he had fled to California.
Houston police have said they want to interview Escobar in connection with the disappearances. A law enforcement official told the Los Angeles Times that Escobar refused to speak with detectives after his arrest Monday.
The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity in order to discuss the case candidly, also said police believe Escobar first arrived in Southern California in early September.
Escobar sometimes lived with his missing uncle, Rogelio, but would disappear for days at a time to seek work as a day laborer, according to Tim Miller, the founder of Texas Equusearch, a horseback rescue group that aids in the search for missing persons. His organization has been involved in the search for Dina and Rogelio Escobar since late August.
Miller said his group found the charred remains of Dina Escobar’s vehicle on a beach in Galveston, about 50 miles outside of Houston, earlier this month. There were no surveillance cameras in the area, which is not located near any homes or businesses, Miller said.
“Whoever did it got out of there before they could be seen,” Miller said of the burned vehicle. He did not know how the vehicle was burned.
Records show Escobar has been arrested several times in the Houston area since the early 1990s for a range of crimes, including burglary, trespassing and assault. He was most recently convicted of assault causing bodily injury in May. His sentence in that case was not clear.
In California, police are still trying to string together a timeline of Escobar’s movements to determine if he is linked to any additional attacks.
The first assaults Escobar has been accused of took place in downtown on Sept. 16, when three homeless men were pummeled with a baseball bat as they slept outside along Flower Street, investigators have said. Two of those victims, a 59-year-old man and a 20-year-old man, died of their injuries last week, according to the Los Angeles County coroner’s office. Their identities have not been released pending notification of their families.
The third victim of the downtown attacks remains in “very, very critical condition,” Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore said during a Tuesday morning meeting of the city’s Police Commission. Moore said detectives plan to present their case to the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office on Tuesday.
Last Thursday, Santa Monica police found the body of Steven Ray Cruze Jr., 39, of San Gabriel, under the Santa Monica Pier. Cruze was beaten to death and suffered major injuries to his head. Police in Los Angeles and Santa Monica have been investigating links between that attack and the downtown killings, but it remains unclear if there is any evidence tying Escobar to Cruze’s death. There were no witnesses or surveillance images recovered in connection with the slaying, police have said.
Cruze was not homeless, according to his family, but often slept on the beach after fishing overnight in the area.
Rodriguez, the Santa Monica police spokesman, said detectives are also trying to determine if Escobar was behind two attacks on homeless men near the beach between Sept. 8 and Sept. 10. Both victims suffered blunt force trauma to the head, and one remains in critical condition, Rodriguez said.
The assaults have sparked large-scale panic among the region’s sprawling homeless population, according to Mel Tillekeratne, executive director of the Shower of Hope, which provides free mobile showers and other hygiene services to the homeless. As recently as Monday, Tillekeratne said some members of the skid row homeless community told him they were afraid they had spotted the suspect in the downtown attacks milling around the area.
“They saw a person that fit that bow-legged description and they were terrified,” he said, referring to the Los Angeles Police Department’s initial description of the suspect in the downtown slayings. “It’s not just that people are being murdered. You hear of people being bludgeoned to death on city sidewalks. It breaks your heart.”
Tillekeratne said the brutal nature of the recent killings drew media attention because of its proximity to downtown’s bar scene and night life, but warned that the attacks are illustrative of the everyday dangers faced by a community he feels is chronically underserved by the city.
“How do we protect these people who are constantly exposed to the worst forms of violence you could ever think of?” he asked.
At a vigil held in memory of Cruze in Santa Monica last week, Tillekeratne said he repeatedly warned homeless men and women to take precautions each night because of the possible predator in the area.
“I’m literally telling homeless people don’t sleep in dark places, try to sleep in a well-lit place,” he said. “Do you see how desperate the narrative is?”
Los Angeles Times staff writer Cindy Chang contributed to this report.