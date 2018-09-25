After arrest in L.A. homeless killings, police search for links to victims in Santa Monica and Houston

Last Thursday, Santa Monica police found the body of Steven Ray Cruze Jr., 39, of San Gabriel, under the Santa Monica Pier. Cruze was beaten to death and suffered major injuries to his head. Police in Los Angeles and Santa Monica have been investigating links between that attack and the downtown killings, but it remains unclear if there is any evidence tying Escobar to Cruze’s death. There were no witnesses or surveillance images recovered in connection with the slaying, police have said.