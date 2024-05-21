Advertisement
California

Two people stabbed, another assaulted in unprovoked attack in Santa Monica

A store window reflects Santa Monica's Third Street Promenade.
Pedestrians walk along the Third Street Promenade in Santa Monica. A man was arrested Sunday after three people were assaulted near the shopping area.
(Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)
By Karen GarciaStaff Writer 
Police are investigating why three people were assaulted, two of them stabbed, a few feet from Santa Monica’s Third Street Promenade.

Santa Monica police responded Sunday to a report of a stabbing in the 1500 block of 4th Street, near parking structure No. 7. When the officers arrived they found two people with stab wounds and a third assault victim.

According to a police report, officers immediately began performing CPR on one person.

The police department did not disclose the condition of the victims when the officers found them. Police said the attacks were unprovoked.

A representative of the Santa Monica Police Department could not immediately be reached for comment.

Officers arrested Larry Ameyal Cedeno, 29, according to authorities.

Cedeno is on probation following charges of attempted grand theft of a car on May 9, according to court documents.

Cedeno is in the Santa Monica jail pending arraignment and the official filing of charges.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Det. George Burciaga at George.Burciaga@santamonica.gov or the watch commander, reachable 24 hours a day at (310) 458-8427.

Karen Garcia

