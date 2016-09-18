More than 160 treated for mostly heat-related issues at L.A. Rams game

More than 160 people were treated Sunday at the Los Angeles Rams’ first regular season game at the Coliseum, mostly for heat-related issues, authorities said.

At least 14 people were taken to the hospital, though none were in critical condition, according to Margaret Stewart, a spokeswoman for the Los Angeles Fire Department.

LAFD firefighters responded to 48 incidents and took 11 people to the hospital, Stewart said. American Medical Response took at least three people to the hospital and responded to about 110 incidents.

Temperatures near the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum reached a high of 90 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. About 91,000 people were at the game.

Temperatures hovered in the 70s and 80s for much of the coastal area near Los Angeles. The San Fernando Valley saw triple-digit highs, with 104 degrees in Northridge. The Antelope Valley and high desert communities saw temperatures reach the mid-90s.

Temperatures are expected to cool during the early part of this week, and areas south of Point Conception in Santa Barbara County will see a slight chance of thunderstorms, according to the National Weather Service.

The Rams defeated the Seattle Seahawks, 9-3.

