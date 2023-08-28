Near record heat to hit SoCal, raising fire danger just a week after tropical storm

A crowd of surfers attempt to ride a wave together on a hot and humid day this month in Laguna Beach.

Temperatures are expected to soar into the triple digits in many parts of Southern California during the first half of the week as forecasters warn of dangerous heat, especially in the valleys.

The three-day heat wave is expected to peak Monday and Tuesday, when highs across the region will reach into the upper 90s and 100s, according to the National Weather Service.

Woodland Hills is likely to see the area’s highest temperatures, with the mercury forecast to reach up to 109, said meteorologist Rose Schoenfeld of the weather service’s Oxnard office. The rest of L.A. County, save the coastline, is expected to see highs in the 100 to 103 range, Schoenfeld said.

“The hottest temperatures will occur today and Tuesday, when near record heat will develop,” the National Weather Service’s Monday forecast discussion said.

A ridge of high pressure over Southern California is behind the spike in temperatures, Schoenfeld said, but it’s not expected to last, with cooling forecast after Wednesday.

“Thursday is when it’s really going to drop off everywhere, and then continue to drop off Friday, and stay cool through the weekend,” Schoenfeld said.

A heat warning is in effect almost everywhere in Southern California — except right along the coast — through Tuesday evening, with officials urging people to stay inside and take precautions.

In the San Fernando and San Gabriel valleys, Inland Empire and other inland valley areas, forecasters are warning of “dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures of 98 to 109 degrees expected,” according to the National Weather Service’s excessive heat warning.

Hot conditions expected for early this week with widespread moderate to major heat risk! Make sure you are taking precautions to avoid heat illness. Cooler conditions are expected for the end of the week. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/lfoqEjMlPH — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) August 27, 2023

A heat advisory, warning of highs in the 90s up to 105 degrees, is in effect for most of the rest of southwest California, from the Santa Clarita Valley to the Palos Verdes Peninsula and into inland Orange County, as well as across the mountains of San Diego, San Bernardino and Riverside counties.

The hot, dry conditions also are creating an increased threat for wildfires, Schoenfeld said, especially in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties.

“Despite getting rainfall from Tropical Storm Hilary, [we] don’t want to get a false sense of security about fuel moisture in the area,” Schoenfeld said. “There’s elevated fire weather conditions.”