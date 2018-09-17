Flare-off at Chevron oil refinery sends massive plume of smoke rising above El Segundo

A flare-off at the Chevron oil refinery in El Segundo sent an enormous plume of black smoke billowing above the city Monday morning, fire officials said.
El Segundo fire officials said shortly after 8 a.m. that they were monitoring the situation in the 300 block of El Segundo Boulevard. “The incident is static and there is no immediate threat to the community,” the fire department said on Twitter.
The dark plume, near Los Angeles International Airport, could be seen across the Los Angeles Basin and caused worry among some morning commuters.