Man accused of breaking into Rihanna's home and spending 12 hours inside faces stalking, other charges

A Fullerton man was charged Monday with stalking and other felonies after authorities say he broke into singer Rihanna's Hollywood Hills home and spent about 12 hours inside.
Eduardo Leon, 26, faces one felony count each of stalking, first-degree residential burglary and vandalism, along with one misdemeanor count of resisting arrest, according to the Los Angeles County district attorney's office.
Prosecutors said Leon hopped Rihanna's fence on May 9 and spent the night at her home. He was found by the entertainer's assistant.
If convicted, Leon faces a maximum sentence of six years in state prison.
Rihanna was not home at the time of the break-in. Two days earlier, the singer attended the Metropolitan Museum of Art Gala in New York wearing an extravagant, papal-inspired outfit.
The LAPD's Commercial Crimes Division has investigated at least a dozen celebrity home break-ins since October 2016.
In 2017, hundreds of thousands of dollars' worth of jewelry and cash were stolen from the homes of singer Mariah Carey, comedian David Spade, actresses Hilary Duff and Emmy Rossum, hip-hop star A$AP Rocky and reality television personality Kendall Jenner.
Thieves took more than $2 million in jewelry from the Brentwood mansion of singer Alanis Morissette. Sports stars including Dodgers outfielder Yasiel Puig and former Lakers guard Nick Young have also been targets.
