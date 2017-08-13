Fast-moving wildfire burns 500 acres in Riverside, officials say

A fast-moving wildfire erupted in Riverside Sunday afternoon, quickly burning about 500 acres, officials said.

The blaze was reported about 4:10 p.m. near the 300 block of Blaine Street and was moving up Box Springs Mountain. About 150 firefighters and water-dropping helicopters were on hand, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

As of shortly before 5 p.m., authorities had not ordered evacuations. It was not clear what caused the blaze.

This post will be updated as more information becomes available.

