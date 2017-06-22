Motorcyclist kicks car and triggers chain-reaction crash in apparent road-rage video

The California Highway Patrol is searching for a motorcyclist who was captured on video as he kicked a vehicle on the 14 Freeway in Santa Clarita on Wednesday and triggered a wild chain-reaction crash that left one motorist injured when his truck flipped.

The 22-second clip of the apparent road-rage incident has been shared thousands of times on Facebook. It shows the motorcyclist kicking the driver’s side of a sedan in the southbound carpool lane of the freeway. The sedan responds by veering left and bumping the motorcycle.

The sedan driver appears to lose control at the end of the maneuver, swerving right, across the double-yellow lines, then hard left before slamming into the freeway divider. The force of the collision with the concrete barrier throws up sparks and lifts the car’s left rear tire off the ground.

In the video, the car ricochets off the barrier and into traffic, where it barrels into the driver’s door of a white pickup truck, flipping it onto its roof.

The truck slides down the freeway upside down before skidding to a stop in the fast lane. The sedan spun 360 degrees and came to a stop in the slow lane with white smoke or steam pluming from the engine.

The motorcyclist rode off without stopping. The California Highway Patrol said the incident is considered a hit-and-run.

“Obviously it was a road-rage incident. He was seen kicking the vehicle,” CHP Officer Josh Greengard told KNBC-TV. “We got to get a statement from him and see what’s going on.”

The driver of the pickup suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital, according to local media reports. The other driver was uninjured, KNBC said.

