A woman was killed walking on the freeway. The CHP is looking for the driver who hit her

Police are asking for the public’s help to find a driver who struck and killed a 29-year-old woman who was walking on the 10 Freeway in Riverside County earlier this month.

The driver was traveling east on Interstate 10 in the early hours of March 13 when they struck Christina Rodriguez from Banning, Calif., the California Highway Patrol announced Tuesday. The driver did not stop to help and drove away after the collision, according to authorities.

Rodriguez was walking in the middle of the eastbound lanes on the freeway when the vehicle struck her east of 8th Street in Banning. CHP officers from the San Gorgonio Pass station received reports of a traffic crash shortly after 12:30 a.m. and Rodriguez was found in the #4 lane by emergency personnel.

She died at the scene, the CHP said in a news release. The Riverside County Coroner’s office will conduct a toxicology report to determine whether drugs or alcohol played a factor in her death, CHP Officer Jonathan Torres said.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has any additional information can contact the CHP at 951-846-5300.