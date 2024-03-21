Advertisement
Man killed when he’s ejected from motorcycle, thrown into path of Metro A Line train

A Metro train pulls into the Blue Line Metro 1st Street station in downtown on Thursday, April 13, 2023, in Long Beach.
The Blue Line Metro 1st Street station in Long Beach. A man was killed Wednesday by a Metro A Line train, police said.
(Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)
Rachel Uranga.
By Rachel Uranga
A 27-year-old man was killed in Long Beach when he was ejected from his motorcycle and thrown into the path of a moving train, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

The crash occurred Wednesday evening, police said.

Mathew Steven Loayza had been driving north on Long Beach Boulevard around 6 p.m. when he tried to pass a 2015 Honda Civic.

Loayza hit the Civic’s rear bumper, was ejected from his motorcycle and came into the path of the Metro A Line train as it passed through an intersection, traveling southbound.

Investigators are looking at whether the motorcyclist’s speed or impaired driving could be “potential factors.”

The Metro A line runs along portions of the boulevard, crossing several intersections, including 8th Street, where the crash occurred.

Rachel Uranga

Rachel Uranga covers transportation and mobility for the Los Angeles Times. She previously reported for the Los Angeles Business Journal, Reuters in Mexico City and Southern California News Group, where she later served on its editorial board.

