Man killed when he’s ejected from motorcycle, thrown into path of Metro A Line train
A 27-year-old man was killed in Long Beach when he was ejected from his motorcycle and thrown into the path of a moving train, according to the Long Beach Police Department.
The crash occurred Wednesday evening, police said.
Mathew Steven Loayza had been driving north on Long Beach Boulevard around 6 p.m. when he tried to pass a 2015 Honda Civic.
Loayza hit the Civic’s rear bumper, was ejected from his motorcycle and came into the path of the Metro A Line train as it passed through an intersection, traveling southbound.
Investigators are looking at whether the motorcyclist’s speed or impaired driving could be “potential factors.”
The Metro A line runs along portions of the boulevard, crossing several intersections, including 8th Street, where the crash occurred.
