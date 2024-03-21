Man killed when he’s ejected from motorcycle, thrown into path of Metro A Line train

The Blue Line Metro 1st Street station in Long Beach. A man was killed Wednesday by a Metro A Line train, police said.

A 27-year-old man was killed in Long Beach when he was ejected from his motorcycle and thrown into the path of a moving train, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

The crash occurred Wednesday evening, police said.

Mathew Steven Loayza had been driving north on Long Beach Boulevard around 6 p.m. when he tried to pass a 2015 Honda Civic.

Advertisement

Loayza hit the Civic’s rear bumper, was ejected from his motorcycle and came into the path of the Metro A Line train as it passed through an intersection, traveling southbound.

Investigators are looking at whether the motorcyclist’s speed or impaired driving could be “potential factors.”

The Metro A line runs along portions of the boulevard, crossing several intersections, including 8th Street, where the crash occurred.