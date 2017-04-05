13 alleged gang members from L.A. sought in Huntington Beach robbery

Authorities in Orange County asked the public’s help Wednesday in finding 13 alleged Los Angeles gang members who police say were part of a robbery at a 7-Eleven.

Police received a call shortly after 11 p.m. on Jan. 7 about a large group of people who went into a 7-Eleven in the 700 block of Pacific Coast Highway in Huntington Beach and reportedly stole items from the store and assaulted the clerk, according to the Huntington Beach Police Department.

The group then boarded a party bus and headed north, officials said.

Soon after getting the call, officers pulled over a party bus on Pacific Coast Highway near the 7-Eleven. Investigators questioned all 80 people aboard and found seven loaded handguns on the bus, authorities said.

Isiah Bryant, 21, of Los Angeles and Wynzel Worthan, 18, of Compton were arrested on suspicion of robbery. Everyone else on the bus was released.

Worthan has been charged with one count of being an active participant in a gang carrying a loaded firearm in public, one count of conspiring to commit a crime and one count of participating in criminal street gang activity, all felonies. He faces possible sentencing enhancements on allegations of criminal street gang activity, according to Orange County Superior Court records.

Authorities are now looking for Worthan, who is listed as a fugitive in court filings.

Bryant, who is facing the same charges, was released on $50,000 bail and is scheduled to be arraigned April 25, according to court records.

During the investigation, Huntington Beach’s Special Investigations Bureau collaborated with Los Angeles Police Department gang detectives to identify 24 suspects, and Huntington Beach detectives obtained 24 arrest warrants for them.

So far, 11 people have been arrested on suspicion of various offenses, including weapons violations. Thirteen suspects, allegedly members of the Bounty Hunters gang, are still being sought, police said.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Huntington Beach Police Department at (714) 960-8811 or Orange County Crime Stoppers at (855) TIP-OCCS (847-6227).

Fry writes for Times Community News.

hannah.fry@latimes.com

Twitter: @HannahFryTCN