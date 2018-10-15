Prosecutors to resume questioning witnesses in Robert Durst murder case, arguing he should stand trial

During an interview with authorities in 2016, Halperin said that Kathleen called him in the weeks before she vanished, saying she was upset by her husband’s “erratic and violent” behavior, according to a transcript of the interview filed by prosecutors. Kathleen’s voice shook during the call, the doctor said, and she told him she was “very frightened” of her husband. She sounded petrified, Halperin noted, adding that he asked her if she wanted to come and stay with him and his wife that night. She declined the offer, he said.