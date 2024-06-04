Did Home Depot staff bolt planters to an L.A. street to deter RV parking? The city is investigating

More than a dozen metal tubs were installed in parking spots on Coral Tree Place, an area behind Home Depot’s Playa Vista location that is frequently used by RV dwellers.

Parking in Los Angeles can be notoriously difficult, usually because of a crush of traffic or confusing signs filled with byzantine restrictions on days and hours.

But for those experiencing homelessness and living in their vehicles, the challenges are compounded with overnight parking bans that can lead to tickets or locals taking matters into their own hands.

And according to homeless advocates, that’s just what happened last week in Playa Vista.

On Wednesday, two men wearing orange Home Depot aprons teamed up with a store customer to bolt more than a dozen metal tubs into parking spots on Coral Tree Place, a spot frequently used by RV dwellers behind Home Depot’s Playa Vista location. They then filled the tubs with soil and planted succulents.

A Home Depot spokesperson said a customer purchased the metal tubs and repurposed them as planters. The company would not say whether its employees helped install the planters but video shot by homeless activists showed workers dressed as Home Depot employees installing the planters.

The tubs were installed just after Los Angeles city workers cleared the area of vehicles as part of a scheduled sanitation sweep.

Days later, only a handful of oversized vehicles remained on the street. Handyman and artist Michael Michelangelo was among them.

Michael Michelangelo, an artist and handyman, pets his dog Rocky next to the van where he lives. He says Home Depot’s Playa Vista store has taken actions to make the property inhospitable to anyone who wants to park nearby, including replacing the grass with rocks. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

He has parked near the Home Depot for the last several months and said he’s noticed the big box hardware store has increasingly made the property inhospitable to anyone who wants to park nearby.

“They placed these rocks, boulders really, where there used to be grass,” Michelangelo said. “I used to walk my dog from my van over there.”

Many of the residents who have been staying in their vehicles there say they chose it because it is well lighted and they don’t have to worry about residential parking restrictions. But people who work in the area also have concerns.

One man who works in the area but was not authorized to speak on behalf of his company said the encampment on Coral Tree Place has grown sharply since the beginning of the pandemic in 2020. He said there is more trash along the street, people using the street as a bathroom and graffiti on the sidewalk. Some of that graffiti includes positive affirmations and messages to other people in the homeless community.

More than 14,000 people lived in some type of vehicle in Los Angeles County in 2023, including vans and RVs, according to the latest data from the county’s Homeless Services Authority. That accounts for about 1,200 more vehicles than in the previous year and more vehicles than the county has spaces to provide for under its Safe Parking LA program.

When sanitation crews cleared the area last week, homeless advocate and UCLA sociology doctoral candidate Sam Lutzker was there as part of his work, documenting the lives of people living in vehicles in Council District 11.

After the area was cleared, men wearing the signature Home Depot aprons installed the steel tubs and appeared to bolt them to the city street with power tools, according to a post from the X account Venice Justice, an advocacy group.

Lutzker, also a member of Venice Justice, approached the men and asked if they had permits to install the planters. He recorded his interaction with the men, who refused to identify themselves.

More than a dozen steel tubs were installed along a city street in Playa Vista. On May 29, two men wearing Home Depot aprons appeared to be part of an operation to take up parking spots used by overnight vehicle dwellers. (Sam Lutzker)

One of the men wearing a Home Depot apron told Lutzker they were “authorized by the city” to install the planters, according to video he shared with The Times.

The men installed 18 planters along the street then told the remaining vehicle dwellers on the street that they planned to install more.

Jonathan Davila, a communications deputy for District 11 Councilmember Tracy Park, said in an email that Park’s office “has been made aware of the planters. We are currently gathering more information.”

A Los Angeles Department of Public Works spokesperson said the agency is also investigating the matter.

For their part, homeless advocates say city sweeps coupled with citations push vehicle dwellers into neighboring districts and cities, because there are not enough resources to accommodate them. The area around the Playa Vista Home Depot is made up of business parks and a private elementary school.

Park’s office said that the sanitation sweep on May 28 was part of “our continued efforts of offering housing solutions to everyone while addressing the health and safety hazards of oversize vehicle dwelling.”

Park’s office would not say whether it was aware of the operation before the planters were installed.

The issue is especially tense in Council District 11, said Venice Justice member Peggy Lee Kennedy, because vehicle dwellers find themselves being pushed from one encampment to the next.

“The current process in Council District 11 is aimed at permanently removing RVs through creating parking restrictions and ‘No RV Zones’ including bollards, red curbs, planters, fences and no ‘Oversized Parking’ signs,” Kennedy said in an email.

This results in less public parking and, Lutzker said, forced some people to park behind the Playa Vista Home Depot in the first place.

“I’m stuck because I need a new transmission for my van,” said Michelangelo, the artist. “You think I want to stay here? There are opportunities elsewhere.”