California

9-year-old girl dies in motorbike collision with another young rider at Lake Elsinore track

A tractor works on grading a race track in 2012 at Lake Elsinore Motorsports Park.
(Bill Wechter / For The Times)
By Ian JamesStaff Writer 
A 9-year-old girl who was riding a motorbike died after a collision with another young rider at an off-road track in Lake Elsinore.

The girl was involved in the collision at Lake Elsinore Motorsports Park on Sunday, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office.

She was “riding an electric motorbike and was struck by another juvenile” on a motorbike, the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

When deputies arrived, they found people trying to revive the girl, who was unconscious. She was taken to Inland Valley Medical Center, where she died, according to the coroner’s office.

The other rider was treated at the track for minor injuries, the Sheriff’s Office said.

In a post on Instagram, Lake Elsinore Motorsports Park said: “We are truly sad about the situation. This was such a freak accident.”

The post included a picture of the girl on her motorbike, wearing her racing outfit with a pink and white helmet.

It said: “We are a community and we will do our part in supporting the family as well.”

The girl lived in the San Diego County city of Vista, according to the coroner’s report.

The Sheriff’s Office is investigating and declined to release additional information.

California
