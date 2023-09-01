Wealthy San Diego equestrian charged in alleged plot to have husband killed for $2 million

A wealthy San Diego woman who became known for producing a failed multimillion-dollar equestrian show at Del Mar Fairgrounds has been arrested on suspicion of attempting to have her husband killed for $2 million, authorities said.

Tatyana Remley, 42, was arrested Aug. 2 and was charged with solicitation of murder, carrying a concealed weapon in a vehicle and carrying a loaded firearm in a public place, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department and court records.

Remley first came under suspicion on July 2 when the sheriff’s department responded to a fire at her $5-million, five-bedroom home in an upscale neighborhood in the San Diego suburbs, authorities said. Remley was home and law enforcement found three guns and ammunition that belonged to her.

The next day the sheriff’s department received a tip that Remley was trying to hire someone to kill her estranged husband, Mark Remley, 57, authorities said. She filed for divorce July 11.

On Aug. 2, Remley met with an undercover sheriff’s detective.

Advertisement

“She provided detailed information on how she wanted her husband killed and his body disposed. Remley brought three additional firearms and U.S. currency as a down payment for the murder,” the sheriff’s department said in a press release.

Remley and her husband drew scrutiny in 2012 after starting an “equine-human acrobatics” show called Valitar at the Del Mar Fairgrounds, according to the San Diego Union-Tribune.

The duo spent millions producing the show but shut down the production after just four performances, according to the paper. Others who worked on the production told the newspaper that the Remleys rushed the production and failed to pay performers for nearly a month.

The Remleys lived an extravagant lifestyle before the equestrian fiasco, with Mark Remley buying his wife $160,000 worth of clothes in their first year of marriage, the Union-Tribune wrote. Her engagement ring cost $218,000.

Divorce filings showed the couple at one point owned six homes.

Remley is due back in court Oct. 16.