Two more women accuse Orange County surgeon and his girlfriend of sexual assault

Two more women have come forward with allegations that they were sexually assaulted by an Orange County surgeon who is facing charges along with his girlfriend for allegedly drugging and raping two other women, law enforcement sources said Wednesday.
The women contacted authorities after Orange County Dist. Atty. Tony Rackauckas announced charges against Dr. Grant Robicheaux and Cerissa Laura Riley on Tuesday. Rackauckas called the couple “clean-cut, good-looking people” who used their charms to prey on women they would meet in local bars and at festivals such as Burning Man.
Robicheaux is a Newport Beach orthopedic surgeon who was declared Orange County’s most eligible bachelor by Orange Coast magazine in 2013. He used the online dating name InGoodHands, authorities said.
Authorities suspect there are additional victims in the case.
“We have all heard of a wolf dressed up in sheep’s clothing,” Rackauckas said. “Well, a wolf can wear scrubs or doctor’s clothing. Or the wolf can be a beautiful woman.”
Robicheaux, 38, and Riley, 31, are accused of drugging their victims and bringing them back to his Newport Coast bachelor’s pad, where they sexually assaulted them.
Robicheaux appeared in 2014 on the Bravo show “Online Dating Rituals of the American Male,” which followed him as he looked for a girlfriend. Public records and a Hoag Hospital profile identify him as an orthopedic surgeon who received his medical degree from Louisiana State University in 2007 and did his residency at UC Irvine Medical Center. He is a board-certified orthopedic surgeon who says he repairs sponsored athletes.
In a search, detectives found video of at least one of the alleged victims being assaulted, Rackauckas said. They also saw numerous videos and photographs of other potential victims on the pair's phones, he said.
“There are a substantial number of videos. I cannot tell you if it is tens or hundreds, it is certainly more than tens,” the top prosecutor said in an interview. “It appears [the women] are highly intoxicated beyond the ability to consent or resist, they are barely responsive to the defendants' sexual advances,” he said.
Rackauckas said everything suggests those women were also victims of assault.
The videos were recovered this year by Newport Beach detectives. Some were clearly taken at festivals across the western U.S. including Burning Man and the Splash House in Palm Springs, Rackauckas said.
The couple now face multiple felony counts including rape by drugs, oral copulation by anesthesia and assault with intent to commit sexual offenses.
The surgeon and his girlfriend were arrested last week in connection with two alleged assaults in 2016.
In the first, a 32-year-old woman said she met the couple at a local restaurant in April 2016 and they invited her to a party, authorities say. She consumed large amounts of alcohol before they invited her to Robicheaux’s residence for an after-party, she told authorities. Once inside, prosecutors allege, they plied her with piles of drugs and then raped her and forced her to perform oral sex.
The woman immediately contacted the police the next morning to report that she had been assaulted and a subsequent test of her blood showed multiple controlled substances in her body, Rackauckas said.
Robicheaux and Riley struck again on Oct. 2, 2016, prosecutors allege, drinking with a woman at a Newport Beach bar until she was no longer conscious, and then taking her to Robicheaux's apartment where they began “sexually assaulting her with the intent to commit rape,” prosecutors say. The woman screamed for help and the physician’s neighbor called Newport police.
No arrests were made after either incident, but detectives continued to work the case for two years, Newport Beach police spokeswoman Jennifer Manzella said Tuesday.
Newport Beach police turned over their investigation Sept. 6 to prosecutors, who filed charges Sept. 11. The next morning, detectives arrested the couple.
Asked why they weren’t arrested earlier, given the two reports to the agency in 2016, Manzella said the evidence initially did not meet the standard to make an arrest. "We had our suspicions but we didn't have positive identity," she Manzella. She said she could not address specifically what information the victims initially provided.
During the investigation, a search of Robicheaux’s home on Jan. 9, 2018, turned up large quantities of illegal drugs, along with a small arsenal of firearms, authorities said.
Rackauckas said those drugs included GHB, the so-called date rape drug, MDMA and cocaine.
Robicheaux is also accused of possessing two illegal, unregistered assault rifles, four other firearms and several large-capacity magazines.
The California medical board has opened an investigation into Robicheaux’s conduct.
Robicheaux and Riley are free on $100,000 bail each.
On the Bravo show, Robicheaux talked to a female friend about the kind of woman he wanted to meet.
"I am not looking for a party girl. I am looking for a wife to raise a family with," he said in a voiceover. "I just won the title of Orange County's most eligible bachelor," he says as an image appears of a story about him in Orange Coast magazine. The story notes he beat out nine other finalists. "I am trying to find that amazing beautiful woman."
Robicheaux told viewers he was the son of a single parent, his parents were divorced and he wanted to be married only once. He is then seen driving a sports car to his first online date at an upscale restaurant.
"I know how many kids I want. I want to have twins," he told his date.
The woman told the interviewer later, "He seems a little too perfect. There might be some dark skeletons in that closet."