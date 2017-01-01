Rose Parade 2017: A guide, map, the weather and how to get there

going to the Rose Parade? Here’s everything you need to know:

Weather: It’ll be chilly in Pasadena: lows in the 40s overnight, rising to only the 50s in the morning. There’s a small chance—30%—of measurable rain, but most likely, it’ll be damp: “Light showers or drizzle that can get the ground wet,” said National Weather Service meteorologist Carol Smith.

Time: The Rose Parade starts at 8 a.m., and is broadcast on KTLA-TV Channel 5.

Transit: Metro’s Gold Line opens downtown L.A. to Pasadena at 3 a.m. The stations you’ll want to get off at are Del Mar, Memorial Park, Lake or Allen stations. More information can be found here.

Get alerts: Text ROSEPARADE to 888-777 to receive updates about events.

Security measures: Police plan to use parked patrol cars and heavy, water-filled barricades at more than 50 intersections in response to recent terrorist attacks that used trucks as weapons. Visitors should allow for extra time getting to their destination. Also banned: No drones. No selfie sticks. No umbrellas.

Estimated attendance: Officials say the event draws 700,000 or more to the streets of Pasadena. As many as 28 million people around the world will watch on TV.

New attraction at this parade: Skid row’s Union Rescue Mission will make its first appearance in the Rose Parade, with a group from the shelter riding in a replica of the “gospel wagon” that once rolled onto the dirt streets of downtown Los Angeles in 1891 offering “food, clothing and salvation” to saloon denizens.

Grand marshals: A trio of renowned Olympic legends and Southern California natives will serve as grand marshals: swimmer Janet Evans, track sensation Allyson Felix and famed diver Greg Louganis.

Theme: “Echoes of Success,” or “how our character has developed through the selfless contributions of others,” helped by family, teachers, friends or coaches. The theme “celebrates those who have been instrumental in helping each of us and in helping others achieve success,” a parade statement said.

