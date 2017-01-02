Loyal Rose Parade watchers brave overnight temperatures in the 40s

A crisp chill could be felt along Colorado Boulevard in the hours before the Rose Parade began, as temperatures dipped into the 40s.

But the ever-prepared members of Fullerton's New Wine Church were ready: lining up air mattresses back-to-back — an essential shield to ward off the frigid bite of the sidewalk from sheets and blankets.

"We left from church, and came out here by 11 to get a spot," said Bennie Howlin.

"We try to get this spot every year because there's a 24-hour movie theater, a 24-hour Rite Aid with a restroom that the kids can go to and the stands are right there."

Howlin's group, made up of 25 or so church members — "plus a family of five on the way" — brought out 12 air mattresses plus a cot and staked out Colorado Boulevard by Wilson Avenue with the assistance of three trucks and a church van, which were parked behind Citizens National bank for $25 per vehicle, "so not too bad," said Howlin. "That's a good deal for us."

And so it went along this main drag in the hours before the Rose Parade, as would-be parade watchers settled into air mattresses that looked like marshmallows, tucked into neon inflatable cushions, and bundled into furry boots and mittens outside shops like Yogurtland and Lululemon.

Al Thompson of southern L.A. has been camping out at the Rose Parade since high school.

"My sister was in the all-city marching band so we came out here to watch her and then when I graduated and went into the service I came back and started coming out here for myself and bringing my kids," he said.

His brother walked the parade route while his son and his son’s girlfriend slept in the car. Thompson has been here since 9 a.m. Saturday armed with camping gear and folding chairs.

"These spots are hotter than fish grease," he said.

An RV rides past and the high school-age kids inside shoot silly string at those camping out on the sidewalks, who in turn let loose a barrage of tortillas and marshmallows.

"Do not drive on Colorado Boulevard at New Year's Eve, you're gonna get bombed on, everybody knows it," Thompson said with a laugh.

The father sometimes takes part himself but admits he has boundaries. "I will not throw eggs though. The yolk'll eat the paint up."

