Fight over military attire leads to stabbing in downtown San Diego, police say

An argument over a military uniform led to a stabbing in San Diego’s Gaslamp Quarter on Thursday night, just hours before Veterans Day ceremonies were set to take place throughout California, police said.

The dispute erupted around 11:40 p.m. outside a bar in the 600 block of 5th Avenue, according to San Diego police. Marc Dominguez, 42, was wearing a military uniform when he was approached by two others who took issue with his attire, according to San Diego police officer Tony Martinez.

Martinez did not know what prompted the argument, but local television stations reported that the men who approached Dominguez were a veteran and a current member of the U.S. military. They questioned the validity of Dominguez’s uniform, according to those reports.

Dominguez became agitated and lashed out with a knife, cutting one of the men in the head, chest and arm, according to Martinez.

The victim, identified only as a 30-year-old male, was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Dominguez was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, police said.

