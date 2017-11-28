San Joaquin County deputies searching for missing inmate with skeleton face tattoo

San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office deputies are searching for an inmate who was reported missing from his work crew.

Corey Hughes, 27, was last seen in the area of the 5 Freeway and Country Club Boulevard in Stockton on Monday, authorities said. Sheriff's officials were notified by the work crew driver that Hughes, who was housed at the San Joaquin County Honor Farm, was missing around 1:30 p.m., they said

Hughes, who has a skeleton-like tattoo on his face, was sentenced on a weapons charge, according to the sheriff’s office. He was scheduled to be released Feb. 6.

Authorities have asked anyone who sees Hughes to call 209-468-4400.

CAPTION The largest residential building boom in Latin American history has become a social and financial catastrophe for millions of Mexicans who bought homes in troubled developments, while some investors and construction executives reaped enormous profits. (Video by Jessica Q. Chen / Los Angeles Times) The largest residential building boom in Latin American history has become a social and financial catastrophe for millions of Mexicans who bought homes in troubled developments, while some investors and construction executives reaped enormous profits. (Video by Jessica Q. Chen / Los Angeles Times) CAPTION The largest residential building boom in Latin American history has become a social and financial catastrophe for millions of Mexicans who bought homes in troubled developments, while some investors and construction executives reaped enormous profits. (Video by Jessica Q. Chen / Los Angeles Times) The largest residential building boom in Latin American history has become a social and financial catastrophe for millions of Mexicans who bought homes in troubled developments, while some investors and construction executives reaped enormous profits. (Video by Jessica Q. Chen / Los Angeles Times) CAPTION Senate Republicans want to use the tax bill to repeal the mandate that Americans have health coverage. Rep. John Conyers stepped down Sunday as ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee. Mexico launched a massive residential building boom in 2001. One of the nation's most liberal federal appeals court judges died Saturday. Senate Republicans want to use the tax bill to repeal the mandate that Americans have health coverage. Rep. John Conyers stepped down Sunday as ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee. Mexico launched a massive residential building boom in 2001. One of the nation's most liberal federal appeals court judges died Saturday. CAPTION Band of brothers: 0-11 Hawkins High football team refuses to give up (Video by Myung Chun / Los Angeles Times Editing by Mark Potts / Los Angeles Times) Band of brothers: 0-11 Hawkins High football team refuses to give up (Video by Myung Chun / Los Angeles Times Editing by Mark Potts / Los Angeles Times) CAPTION President Trump regrets his effort in three UCLA basketball players' release from China’s custody. Filmmaker Brett Ratner has long surrounded himself with powerful friends. The Department of Justice has sued to block AT&T from buying Time Warner Inc.. About 59,000 Haitians living in the U.S. must leave within 18 months, the Trump administration says. Former "Partridge Family" star David Cassidy has died at 67. Charlie Rose was fired by CBS News over allegations of sexual harassment. FCC Chairman Ajit Pai has proposed repealing Obama-era net neutrality rules. President Trump regrets his effort in three UCLA basketball players' release from China’s custody. Filmmaker Brett Ratner has long surrounded himself with powerful friends. The Department of Justice has sued to block AT&T from buying Time Warner Inc.. About 59,000 Haitians living in the U.S. must leave within 18 months, the Trump administration says. Former "Partridge Family" star David Cassidy has died at 67. Charlie Rose was fired by CBS News over allegations of sexual harassment. FCC Chairman Ajit Pai has proposed repealing Obama-era net neutrality rules. CAPTION Former "Partridge Family" star David Cassidy has died at 67. Charlie Rose was fired by CBS News over allegations of sexual harassment. President Trump publicly supported Roy Moore, the Alabama Senate candidate accused of sexual assault. FCC Chairman Ajit Pai has proposed repealing Obama-era net neutrality rules. Former "Partridge Family" star David Cassidy has died at 67. Charlie Rose was fired by CBS News over allegations of sexual harassment. President Trump publicly supported Roy Moore, the Alabama Senate candidate accused of sexual assault. FCC Chairman Ajit Pai has proposed repealing Obama-era net neutrality rules.

sarah.parvini@latimes.com

For more California news follow me on Twitter: @sarahparvini