San Joaquin County deputies searching for missing inmate with skeleton face tattoo

San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office deputies are searching for an inmate who was reported missing from his work crew.
Corey Hughes, 27, was last seen in the area of the 5 Freeway and Country Club Boulevard in Stockton on Monday, authorities said. Sheriff's officials were notified by the work crew driver that Hughes, who was housed at the San Joaquin County Honor Farm, was missing around 1:30 p.m., they said
Hughes, who has a skeleton-like tattoo on his face, was sentenced on a weapons charge, according to the sheriff’s office. He was scheduled to be released Feb. 6.
Authorities have asked anyone who sees Hughes to call 209-468-4400.
