Advertisement
California

Kern County supervisor resigns amid criminal probe and allegations of sexual assault

Kern County Supervisor Zack Scrivner is seen in a file photo.
(Alex Horvath / Bakersfield Californian)
By Salvador HernandezStaff Writer 
Share via

A Kern County supervisor, under investigation for allegedly sexually assaulting one of his children, has resigned.

The Thursday night announcement by Supervisor Zack Scrivner came while the California attorney general’s office is reviewing a criminal case against Scrivner, who has avoided public appearances since the allegations were raised in April.

In a letter to Kern County Supervisor Chairman David Couch, Scrivner made no mention of the allegations or the looming criminal investigation. Instead, Scrivner said he was resigning due to “significant health and medical reasons.”

Advertisement

His resignation was effective Friday.

“Serving the people of Kern County since 2011 has been the honor of my lifetime,” read the letter, obtained by The Times.

Scrivner started his political career as a member of the Bakersfield City Council. He was elected to the county’s board of supervisors in 2011, where he served as chairman in 2012, 2017 and 2022.

On June 21, 2024, a female volunteer with the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office confided in a Riverside County Sheriff’s Deputy about a sexual assault committed by another deputy. Recognizing the gravity of the situation, the deputy immediately reported the incident to his supervisor. As a result, investigators from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Unit (SVU) launched an investigation into the allegations. The investigation found evidence that 33-year-old Deputy Alexander Vanny committed a sexual assault against the adult victim. Subsequently, on June 22, 2024, Vanny was arrested and booked into the Larry D. Smith Correctional Facility for multiple felony sexual assault-related charges.

California

Riverside County sheriff’s deputy arrested in reported sexual assault of department volunteer

Alexander Vanny, 33, was arrested after the woman told a colleague he’d assaulted her on Friday, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

June 24, 2024

But on April 25, Kern County Sheriff Donny Youngblood said deputies had been called to Scrivner’s home that week after receiving a call that the county supervisor was armed and having, “some type of psychotic episode.”

Advertisement

The call, Youngblood said, came from Kern County Dist. Atty. Cynthia Zimmer, who is also Scrivner’s aunt.

When deputies arrived, Scrivner was found to have been stabbed twice by one of his children, allegedly protecting one of their siblings, Youngblood said during the news conference.

In their investigation, deputies heard allegations that Scrivner had sexually assaulted one of his underage children. All of Scrivner’s four underage children were at the home at the time, but Youngblood declined to release the ages of the children, or which were involved in the incident.

Advertisement

Scrivner’s wife, who had filed for divorce in March, was not at the home.

Detectives with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Sex Crimes Unit have arrested 18 year old Gage Mason of Clovis. He has been booked into the Fresno County Jail and the District Attorney’s Office has since filed charges against him. These include: Attempted rape, lewd acts upon a child, oral copulation with a child under 10 years old, assault likely to cause great bodily injury and sexual assault of an animal. His bail is set at $206,000. His next court date is scheduled for June 6th. Detectives began this investigation in April after receiving a report of Mason sexually abusing children. They later learned he also performed a sexual act with a dog. After developing evidence to show these crimes occurred both recently and several years ago, detectives arrested Mason.

California

Fresno County man sentenced to 29 years for sexually assaulting children, dog

Gage Mason pleaded guilty to all counts and ‘aggravating factors’ against him on June 5, according to the Fresno County district attorney’s office.

July 26, 2024

Scrivner’s attorney, H.A. Sala, told KGET 17 at the time that the allegations were false and that Scrivner was undergoing a mental health crisis at the time. He said the stabbing occurred when one of his children tried to disarm him.

Sala did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

On Friday, the Kern County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that a criminal case was submitted to the California attorney general’s office.

A spokesperson for the attorney general’s office said the case is still under review.

More to Read

CaliforniaBreaking NewsCrime & Courts
Salvador Hernandez

Salvador Hernandez is a reporter on the Fast Break Desk, the Los Angeles Times’ breaking news team. Before joining the newsroom in 2022, he was a senior reporter for BuzzFeed News, where he covered criminal justice issues, the growing militia movement and breaking news. He also covered crime as a reporter at the Orange County Register. He is a Los Angeles native.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement