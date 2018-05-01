San Jose police arrest 16, including 11 minors, in string of robberies and carjackings

A large-scale operation spearheaded by the San Jose Police Department's Robbery Unit last week resulted in the arrest of 16 people, including 11 juveniles, who investigators believe are part of a violent criminal gang.
Authorities said the suspects were responsible for a series of crimes, including seven robberies, six carjackings, 10 burglaries and assault with a deadly weapon.
During the Thursday operation, officers from a number of different San Jose police units conducted one probation search and served six search warrants, according to a police news release.
As a result, five adults and 11 minors ages 15 to 17 were arrested and charged.
The adults were identified as Alexis Anaya, 19, Jessica Bustos, 18, Diego Diaz, 18, Antonio Gutierrez, 18, and Anwar Mohammad, 21. They were booked at the Santa Clara County Jail.
The juveniles, whose names are being withheld, were booked in Santa Clara County Juvenile Hall.
Twitter: @melissaetehad