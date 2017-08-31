Orange County wrestling coach arrested on suspicion of having sex with student

Santa Ana police arrested a 34-year-old part-time high school wrestling coach Tuesday night on suspicion of having sex with a 17-year-old female student on campus and during school hours over the course of several months.

Jaime Ordendain was booked on suspicion of multiple offenses, including felony statutory rape, after officers found him in a distraught state talking with a friend along the Santa Ana River, police said.

The alleged victim, a former student who now attends college, reportedly told Ordendain earlier this week that her parents had learned about their sexual relationship, causing him to panic, said Santa Ana police spokesman Cpl. Anthony Bertagna.

The coach soon called the school and said he was moving to San Antonio, Texas.

He also posted an emotional video on his Instagram page that made his friends and students believe he was suicidal, and they called police, Bertagna said. The student’s parents also reported the alleged relationship.

Orendain, who is married with six children, was not at home when officers arrived Tuesday. They found him around midnight by the river.

Orendain had worked at the school since 2002, Bertagna said.

"We are unaware of other victims, but he has been there a long time," Bertagna said. "Could he potentially have had other victims? We are still investigating."

Police ask anyone with information contact Corporal M. Lopez at 714-245-8542, via email at mlopez15@santa-ana.org or Orange County Crime Stoppers at (855) TIP-OCCS.