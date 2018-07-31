Brush fire breaks out in Santa Clarita, threatening homes

A brush fire erupted in Santa Clarita on Monday afternoon, scorching 5 acres as it raced toward homes and burned part of a residential complex, officials said.
The blaze broke out at 20900 Via Estrella after 4 p.m., with smoke visible from a mile away, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. The blaze was quickly running uphill, threatening multiple structures.
At least one building caught fire, sending thick black smoke in the air, according to live television footage. Flames were burning bushes several feet away as sheriff’s deputies tried to get into at least one unit. It’s unclear if the building was occupied.
Fire crews mounted an aggressive attack, making water drops from a helicopter while firefighters on the ground fought flames with hoses.
The blaze erupted as firefighters across the state are battling more than a dozen wildfires that together have charred more than 200,000 acres and stretched fire resources thin. At least eight people have died in the fires.
This post will be updated as more information becomes available.
