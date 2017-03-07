Decomposed body discovered in Santa Clarita

A man walking his dog Tuesday discovered human remains in Santa Clarita, authorities said.

The man was walking about noon near Golden Valley Road, just west of the Robert C. Lee Parkway, when he encountered the remains, according to Los Angeles County sheriff’s Deputy Lisa Jansen.

The L.A. County coroner’s office recovered the remains and was working to identify the body and the cause of death. The Sheriff’s Department’s homicide detectives were also investigating.

It’s unclear how long the remains were in the area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.

