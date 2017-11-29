Santa Clarita shooting: Deputy shot in the neck, suspect critically injured

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting in Santa Clarita that left a deputy and a suspect injured.
The gunfire occurred about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 21300 block of Bottletree Lane in Newhall after officers responded to a report of assault with a deadly weapon involving two male suspects.
One of the men had approached a woman who was parking her car and pointed a gun at her, according to the Sheriff’s Department. The woman grabbed her cellphone to call police, and the man fled near the pool area of an apartment complex.
When deputies arrived and began to search the area, one of the suspects shot at them, according to authorities.
Four deputies were involved in the shooting, authorities said, and one was shot in the neck.
Resident Tracy Flores heard the gunshots as she was watching TV with her family in her living room.
“It was just scary. You don’t know where they’re coming from,” Flores, 33, said.
Flores said her husband looked out the window to find deputies standing outside with their guns drawn. He popped his head out the front door when he heard “a bunch of police screaming.”
“They said, ‘Get inside, there’s an officer down,’” Flores recalled.
She grabbed her four children and hid in the bathroom, she said.
Both the wounded deputy and the suspect were taken to a hospital for treatment. The deputy is expected to survive. The 29-year-old suspect is listed in critical condition.
A second suspect was found in one of the apartments and was detained. He is being questioned by investigators, the Sheriff’s Department said. He has not yet been arrested.
Authorities said a handgun was recovered at the scene. No other deputies were injured.
