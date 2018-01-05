4 killed, including boy, in shooting at Santa Clarita home

A husband, wife and their two children were found dead Friday in an apparent murder-suicide at a Santa Clarita home, authorities said.

Deputies responded to a call for a welfare check in the 28800 block of Startree Lane, where they found all four people shot in the upper torso, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The victims were discovered “in various locations inside the residence,” said sheriff’s Lt. Rodney Moore.

The man was 50 to 55 years old, his wife was between 40 and 50 years old and their adult daughter was in her early 20s, Moore said. The boy was under 13 years old, he said. All four were pronounced dead at the scene.

The names of the victims were not disclosed.

There were no indications of a break-in, Moore added. A handgun was found inside the home.

Moore said he was not aware of any domestic problems between the husband and wife, or any previous emergency calls made to their residence.

The shooting took place in an upscale subdivision of Santa Clarita in the hills above Copper Hill Drive. A large number of deputies were at the scene.

Neighbor Frank Santaella woke up early Friday to the sound of helicopters.

Santaella, who lives across the street from where the shooting occurred, said he did not know the victims.

“You hear it all the time in the news but when it hits near you … I would have never, ever believed something like this would happen here,” Santaella, 50, said.

The investigation is ongoing.

CAPTION White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders talks about President Trump's response to Steve Bannon's comments about Donald Trump Jr. and his Russia meeting. White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders talks about President Trump's response to Steve Bannon's comments about Donald Trump Jr. and his Russia meeting. CAPTION White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders talks about President Trump's response to Steve Bannon's comments about Donald Trump Jr. and his Russia meeting. White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders talks about President Trump's response to Steve Bannon's comments about Donald Trump Jr. and his Russia meeting. CAPTION It’s the first time that a rock act hasn’t headlined the festival. It’s the first time that a rock act hasn’t headlined the festival. CAPTION President Trump’s lawyer on Thursday demanded a publisher and author cease publication of a forthcoming book. President Trump’s lawyer on Thursday demanded a publisher and author cease publication of a forthcoming book. CAPTION Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions scrapped a policy that offered legal shelter for state-sanctioned marijuana sales. Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions scrapped a policy that offered legal shelter for state-sanctioned marijuana sales. CAPTION President Trump delivered a scorching rebuke to his former chief strategist. President Trump delivered a scorching rebuke to his former chief strategist.

sarah.parvini@latimes.com

For more California news follow me on Twitter: @sarahparvini

UPDATES:

2:15 p.m.: This article was updated with information from the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department.

1:20 p.m.: This article was updated with comments from a neighbor.

10 a.m.: This article was updated with details about the shooting location.

This article was originally published at 9:40 a.m.