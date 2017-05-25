'Promposal' gets a big 'Nope' from Santa Monica Mountains park rangers

Park rangers for the Santa Monica Mountains are on the hunt for a “promposal” vandal, who scrawled a prom invitation on a rock near Sandstone Peak — the second year in a row the same message has appeared there.

Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area officials took to Twitter and Facebook on Thursday afternoon, sharing a picture of the rock with “Prom?” scrawled on it in white.

“We love hearing about creative promposals, but damaging public lands is not the way to do it,” a spokesman indentified only as “Ranger Zach” posted on the Facebook page.

It is the second year in a row the same graffiti message has been scrawled on a rock near Sandstone Peak, officials said.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to contact the recreation area’s dispatch at (661) 723-3620.

brittny.mejia@latimes.com

Twitter: @Brittny_Mejia