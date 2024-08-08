Joshua Tree vandalized by paintball-shooting German tourists, authorities say

Three visitors were cited for firing paintballs at signs, bathrooms and dumpsters throughout Joshua Tree National Park on Aug. 4. Law enforcement rangers issued each individual, who were visiting from Germany, a federal violation notice for vandalizing, defacing, or destroying property.

Three German tourists were federally cited for shooting Joshua Tree National Park signs, bathrooms and dumpsters with paintballs, authorities said Thursday.

A park ranger noticed fresh paintball splatter on structures in the park Sunday, according to the park service. An investigation of the nearby campground revealed a slingshot in plain view inside a vehicle, the park service said in a news release.

The visitors admitted to firing a compressed paintball gun, or paintball marker, and slingshots the night before, authorities said. Rangers reportedly found three slingshots, a paintball marker, paintballs and other evidence inside their vehicle.

At least 11 roadway signs were shot with yellow paintballs, the park service said.

“Defacing or altering the NPS landscape, no matter how small, is against the law,” said Joshua Tree National Park Acting Chief Ranger Jeff Filosa in the release. “It diminishes the natural environment that millions of people travel the world to enjoy. The park is regularly tasked with removing graffiti of all types, using time and resources that could be better dedicated to other priorities.”

The group was cited for vandalizing, defacing or destroying property. They face up to six months in prison and a $5,000 fine, officials said.

Paintball guns and slingshots are legally considered weapons and are not allowed in national parks.

Joshua Tree is one of the country’s most popular national parks with more than 3 million visitors annually, according to Park Service statistics.