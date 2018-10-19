Brush fire breaks out in Santa Paula, destroying at least one structure and threatening more

Ventura County firefighters are battling a growing brush fire that already has destroyed at least one structure and is threatening several more.
The brush fire started around 12:15 p.m. Friday in Santa Paula near South Mountain Road and quickly grew to five acres, said Brian McGrath, Ventura County Fire Department spokesman.
One structure was burned and two others are being threatened, as 15 mph winds continue to fuel the flames.
Fire officials have requested helicopters, air tankers, water tenders and additional crews as the blaze grows closer to the golf course in Santa Paula.
A local radio station in Ventura County reported that people on the golf course had been evacuated.