Joy Villa to perform at March for Our Rights rally at L.A. City Hall to protest 'sanctuary' cities

The recently formed grass-roots organization Freedom Rights will hold a march and rally Saturday in downtown Los Angeles to protest the creation of "sanctuary" cities, laws and policies intended to provide protections for immigrants in the country illegally.
The rally, called March for Our Rights, is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. on the south lawn of City Hall, across the street from the Los Angeles Police Department's downtown headquarters. The event is expected to run until 5 p.m.
Organizers are not sure how many people will attend but said they expect to have a crowd somewhere between 100 and 200 people.
"This protest is in support of the full U.S. Constitution and the Bill of Rights in its entirety," said Drew Ybarra, who helped organize the march. "We want to show the corrupt government of the state and the federal government how we will feel about sanctuary states. Our voices will be heard."
The march is one of more than 20 similar events planned across the country in states including Tennessee, North Carolina, Montana, Michigan and New York.
Among the speakers slated for the Los Angeles march are conservative activist Arthur Schaper and singer and Trump supporter Joy Villa, who famously wore a "Make America Great Again" dress to the Grammys in 2017.
Several cities across the state have opposed or challenged the California Values Act, the so-called sanctuary law that took effect Jan. 1 and has come under fire from the Trump administration. It restricts local law enforcement cooperation with federal immigration officials in many cases.