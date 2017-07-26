San Francisco police officer is arrested and charged with possessing child porn

A 10-year veteran of the San Francisco Police Department was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of possessing child pornography, the department announced.

Authorities said Officer Joshua Enea, 37, of Antioch, has been placed on suspension without pay and removed from contact with the public in the latest scandal to hit the troubled department.

“The public’s trust is of the utmost importance to the members of the SFPD,” officials said in a statement. “The department will continue to work hard with the community to build and maintain this trust. As the department has emphasized in the past, members will continue to hold each other accountable and will act swiftly to report any behavior that might bring dishonor to the Police Department and the city of San Francisco.”

Over the last few years, San Francisco officers have been embroiled in controversial shootings and corruption allegations, and have been accused of exchanging racist text messages among each other while discussing the public they serve. In the wake of those scandals, department leaders emphasized that officers should report misconduct by their colleagues.

The agency’s Internal Affairs criminal division began investigating Enea in February.

The Contra Costa County district attorney’s office charged Enea on Wednesday with one count of possession of child pornography, but an arraignment date has not been set.

