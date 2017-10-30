San Bernardino County sheriff's sergeant makes arrest after being slashed in Rancho Cucamonga

A San Bernardino County sheriff’s sergeant was slashed several times Monday morning in Rancho Cucamonga, but still managed to detain the suspect until other deputies arrived, officials said.

The sergeant, who was not identified, was responding to calls about a “disturbed individual” in the parking lot of a shopping complex near Foothill Boulevard and Haven Avenue around 9 a.m., according to Cpl. Ruben Perez, a public information officer for the sheriff’s department.

The man, who had been “rolling around” in front of a Hobby Lobby store, attacked the sergeant with a knife as soon as she approached him, Perez said. The sergeant fired several shots in response, but did not strike the man, Perez said.

“She had some injuries, but she detained him until other deputies showed up,” he said.

The sergeant suffered lacerations to her head and abdomen, according to Perez, who said she was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect, who was not identified, had called the sheriff’s dispatch center shortly before 9 a.m. and made several irrational statements, claiming “he had been abducted,” Sheriff John McMahon said during a press briefing.

