Police were investigating a shooting in South Los Angeles that left two men dead late Tuesday.

The incident was reported at about 11:45 p.m. in the 900 block of West 74th Street, said LAPD Sgt. Cory Meisner.

Police had no information on the shooter and did not disclose the identities of the victims. Homicide detectives were still on the scene early Wednesday.

