Two arrested in Van Nuys after shots fired at officers

Two people were arrested in Van Nuys early Monday after shots were fired at Los Angeles police officers, authorities said.

Officers with the West Valley Community Police Station were trying to conduct a pedestrian stop near the intersection of Vanowen Street and Haskell Avenue around 3 a.m. when a man began shooting at the officers, said Officer Norma Eisenman, an LAPD spokeswoman.

The officers did not return fire and were not struck, she said. The suspect fled and a large perimeter was set up.

A SWAT team was called in to assist with the search for the suspect, who was described only as an approximately 18-year-old Latino, Eisenman said.

By 5 a.m., officers had two people in custody, she said.

Few details about the initial pedestrian stop and the suspects were immediately available.

hailey.branson@latimes.com

Twitter: @haileybranson