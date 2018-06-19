Meet the four blue-eyed mountain lion kittens living in the Simi Hills

“This is the first litter we have marked at the den in the Simi Hills, which happens to be a critical habitat linkage between the Santa Monica Mountains and larger natural areas to the north,” Jeff Sikich, biologist for the Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area, said in a statement. “We are very interested to learn about how they will navigate the fragmented landscape and whether they will remain in the Simi Hills or eventually cross one or more freeways to the north or south.”