Softball coach is accused of molesting two girls; O.C. prosecutors are searching for more victims

A Laguna Niguel girls softball coach who serves on the board of directors of UCI’s Alumni Assn. has been accused of molesting two 10-year-old girls.

Orange County prosecutors Monday were looking for more victims because Glen Thomas Kauffman, 53, was in a “position of trust with access to minors” when the alleged crimes occurred, according to the Orange County district attorney’s office.

From August 2014 to August 2017, prosecutors said, one girl was sexually assaulted multiple times, while the second victim was assaulted once.

Kauffman was charged Thursday with two felony counts of committing a lewd act on a child under 14. If convicted, he faces a maximum of life in state prison.

Tom Vasich, a UCI spokesman, said Monday that Kauffman is “on hiatus” from the university association’s board.

Anyone with information in the case or who believes they know a possible victim is asked to call Eric Wiseman, a supervising investigator with the district attorney’s office, at (714) 347-8794.

alene.tchekmedyian@latimes.com

Twitter: @AleneTchek