Man fatally shot by South Gate police following pursuit and crash

A man was fatally shot by South Gate police Tuesday morning following a pursuit that ended in a crash involving multiple vehicles, authorities said.

The man was struck by gunfire and pronounced dead at the scene in South Gate, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, which is assisting in the investigation. No officers were injured.

Capt. Darren Arakawa, a South Gate police spokesman, told KTLA-TV that officers were patrolling a neighborhood just after 7:45 a.m. when they received an alert about a stolen vehicle in the area.

As the officers investigated, they got additional information indicating the vehicle may have been linked to a carjacking in Los Angeles, he said.

A squad of police cruisers began following the vehicle and tried to stop it.

But the motorist continued driving and crashed into a vehicle at the intersection of California Avenue and Santa Ana Street, Arakawa told the news station. That vehicle collided with a second vehicle.

The suspect then struck three parked vehicles, the captain said.

After the crash, the suspect left the stolen vehicle and ran into an apartment complex, where the police shooting occurred, he said.

Two people injured during the crash were taken to hospitals in the area, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

veronica.rocha@latimes.com

Twitter: VeronicaRochaLA