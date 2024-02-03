Advertisement
California

L.A. police fatally shoot man near Skid Row

By Dakota SmithStaff Writer 
Los Angeles police fatally shot a man near Skid Row on Saturday afternoon, according to the Police Department.

A statement from the LAPD said the shooting occurred after officers responded to a call about a man threatening employees at a manufacturing business.

The man, described as a male in his late 30s or early 40s, had a stick and was “possibly under the influence,” according to police.

City News reported that the shooting took place around 2 p.m. in the 600 block of Towne Avenue.

The police shot the man after a less lethal munition was deployed, the LAPD statement said. Paramedics brought the man to the hospital, where he died, police said.

An officer was treated for a hand injury at the scene, police said.

California
Dakota Smith

Dakota Smith covers City Hall for the Los Angeles Times. She is part of the team that won the 2023 Pulitzer Prize in breaking news for reporting on a leaked audio recording that upended City Hall politics. She joined the newsroom in 2016 and previously covered City Hall for the Los Angeles Daily News. She is a graduate of Lewis & Clark College and lives in Los Angeles.

