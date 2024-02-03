L.A. police fatally shoot man near Skid Row

Los Angeles police fatally shot a man near Skid Row on Saturday afternoon, according to the Police Department.

A statement from the LAPD said the shooting occurred after officers responded to a call about a man threatening employees at a manufacturing business.

The man, described as a male in his late 30s or early 40s, had a stick and was “possibly under the influence,” according to police.

Advertisement

City News reported that the shooting took place around 2 p.m. in the 600 block of Towne Avenue.

The police shot the man after a less lethal munition was deployed, the LAPD statement said. Paramedics brought the man to the hospital, where he died, police said.

An officer was treated for a hand injury at the scene, police said.

