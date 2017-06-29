Investigation underway in Burbank after South Pasadena police involved in shooting

South Pasadena police detectives were involved in a shooting in a Burbank neighborhood Thursday morning.

It is unclear if someone was shot, but KTLA-TV reported that one person was down at the scene. No officers were injured, police said.

The shooting was reported just after 8:30 a.m. in the 1400 block of Broadway, according to an officer in the South Pasadena Police Department.

Detectives went to the neighborhood to follow up on an investigation, he said.

It is unclear what led to the shooting.

This article will be updated as new details become available.

