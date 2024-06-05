Woman in her 70s stabbed to death in South Pasadena home, no arrests made
A relative discovered the woman bleeding and unresponsive, and firefighters found stab wounds to her upper torso. No information about a suspect was immediately available.
A woman in her 70s was found stabbed to death Tuesday night in her South Pasadena home, authorities said.
Police received a call about 8:45 p.m. when a relative of the victim found the woman bleeding and unresponsive, said Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Deputy Raquel Utley.
Firefighters rushed to the scene and found the woman with stab wounds to the upper torso. She was pronounced dead at the scene, Utley said.
Though the case is in South Pasadena police jurisdiction, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s homicide will handle the investigation, said South Pasadena police Sgt. Andrew Dubois.
No information about a suspect was immediately available.
