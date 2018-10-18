Southern California winds prompt second fire warning this week

Southern California can expect more bluster this weekend as winds pick up, prompting fire officials to remain on alert.
Offshore winds will increase Friday in the valleys and along the coastline of Los Angeles, Orange and Ventura counties, the National Weather Service said.
In Los Angeles, Orange and Ventura counties, gusts may reach as high as 45 mph, weather officials said. Lower winds of between 10 and 20 mph are expected in the canyons and near the foothills of the Santa Ana Mountains, with possible gusts of 35 mph.
The continued low humidity and increased winds have again combined to create a red-flag fire warning between 3 a.m. and 10 p.m. Friday, the weather service said. The warning indicates that if fires are sparked, they likely would spread rapidly and threaten life or property.
The winds will not be nearly as strong as Monday’s gusts, which reached upward of 60 mph in some areas. The gales caused power outages throughout the state and caused a large eucalyptus tree to fall and kill a woman in Tustin.
In Northern California, Pacific Gas & Electric conducted preventative power outages in anticipation of potential fire danger and high winds, which reached hurricane-strength in places.
Fire agencies have been in constant communication with weather experts, who help them best determine where to send strike teams in case a fire breaks out.