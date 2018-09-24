Man detained in connection with stabbing of 69-year-old at Riverside Metrolink station

A man has been detained in connection with a stabbing at a Metrolink station in downtown Riverside over the weekend that left a 69-year-old man with critical injuries, authorities said Monday.
Riverside police officers have not formally arrested the man and have not released his name.
Officers responded about 8:14 a.m. Sunday to a report of a stabbing on the platform area of the Metrolink station at 4066 Vine St. in Riverside.
Riverside Police Officer Ryan Railsback said a man approached the victim on the platform, and after a brief verbal exchange, the suspect pulled out a knife and stabbed the man in the neck. The suspect then ran north on the train tracks.
The victim, who authorities think is from Los Angeles County, was planning to board a train home that day after visiting with friends, Railsback said.
Paramedics treated the man at the scene before taking him to a hospital. He is in critical, but stable, condition, Railsback said.
Police searched the area around the train station Sunday with help from a Riverside County Sheriff’s Department bloodhound but initially could not find the suspect. Authorities released a video Sunday afternoon in an effort to locate him.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Det. Karla Corbett at (951) 353-7134 or kcorbett@riversideca.gov, or Det. Jim Brandt at (951) 353-7137 or jbrandt@riversideca.gov.