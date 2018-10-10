Man stabbed to death near Koreatown is identified

A man who was stabbed to death near Koreatown last week has been identified by the Los Angeles County coroner’s office.
Nicholas Longanbach, 47, was found dead about 7:30 a.m. Oct. 3 in the 300 block of North Heliotrope Drive. According to coroner’s records, he had been fatally stabbed in the neck.
Longanbach had been arrested Sept. 27 and released the next day on $5,000 bail, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department records.
In a Facebook post, a man identified as Longanbach’s brother asked for the public’s help in the homicide investigation.
“He was released from twin towers on a simple traffic ticket charge. He was mentally ill and had no idea where he was,” the Facebook post said. “We are all pleading with you to report anything to the police that may help find his killer.”
The LAPD is still investigating. Anyone with information can call detectives at (877) 527-3247.