Man dies after suspect pepper-sprays him on Metro bus

A man died Thursday night after an unidentified person pepper-sprayed him on a city bus in Koreatown, according to police.

The man was riding a northbound Metro bus on Western and Olympic Avenues when another rider shot the spray at him around 10:50 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department and police radio communications.

Police responded to the report of an assault with a deadly weapon, though the suspect had already fled the scene.

The case turned quickly into a homicide investigation when the victim died, according to police. The LAPD’s West Bureau Homicide is investigating.

The suspect was described over police radio communications as a Black man around age 30 wearing all black and rainbow-colored shoes.

There were no details immediately available on the identity of the victim or what led to the incident.