Man dies after suspect pepper-sprays him on Metro bus
A man died Thursday night after an unidentified person pepper-sprayed him on a city bus in Koreatown, according to police.
The man was riding a northbound Metro bus on Western and Olympic Avenues when another rider shot the spray at him around 10:50 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department and police radio communications.
Police responded to the report of an assault with a deadly weapon, though the suspect had already fled the scene.
The case turned quickly into a homicide investigation when the victim died, according to police. The LAPD’s West Bureau Homicide is investigating.
The suspect was described over police radio communications as a Black man around age 30 wearing all black and rainbow-colored shoes.
There were no details immediately available on the identity of the victim or what led to the incident.
More to Read
Start your day right
Sign up for Essential California for news, features and recommendations from the L.A. Times and beyond in your inbox six days a week.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.