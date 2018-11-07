Five siblings found safe in El Cerrito motel after fleeing Stockton foster home

Five siblings who were reported missing after they left a temporary foster home have been found safe in an El Cerrito motel, officials said.
The siblings — two 4-year-olds, a 5-year-old and two teens — were reported missing after they fled their Stockton foster home Saturday. The children were placed in that home by Contra Costa Child Protective Services three days before they left.
Richmond police found the children Tuesday night, and all are in custody, said Joe Silva, spokesman for the Stockton Police Department.
The children took most of their belongings from the Stockton home with them. Police said at the time they thought the children were trying to return to the Bay Area.