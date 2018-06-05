Brush fire in northern Los Angeles County is nearly 1,400 acres; 30% contained

Firefighters on Tuesday continued to battle a wildfire that began running across nearly 1,400 acres of dry hillsides in Agua Dulce the previous afternoon, the Los Angeles County Fire Department said.
The Stone fire began about 12:30 p.m. Monday in the 35000 block of Anthony Road and quickly crawled up the rolling hills that shape northern Los Angeles County. Along the way it forced residents to evacuate, along with horses and other large animals.
The fire grew in dry vegetation amid nearly triple-digit heat and 20 mph wind gusts north of Sierra Highway and grew little overnight, officials said Tuesday. More than 200 firefighters and several aircraft assisted in the fight, officials said.
The fire was 30% contained Tuesday morning and had burned through 1,352 acres, the Los Angeles County Fire Department said.
With the exception of residents off Anthony Road north of Sierra Highway, all evacuations have been lifted, the department said. No animals or people were injured in the blaze.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.