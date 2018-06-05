Advertisement

Brush fire in northern Los Angeles County is nearly 1,400 acres; 30% contained

Joseph Serna
By
Jun 05, 2018 | 9:30 AM
Brush fire in northern Los Angeles County is nearly 1,400 acres; 30% contained
Aircraft work to douse the Stone fire in Agua Dulce, which grew to about 1,400 acres and was 30% contained Tuesday morning. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)

Firefighters on Tuesday continued to battle a wildfire that began running across nearly 1,400 acres of dry hillsides in Agua Dulce the previous afternoon, the Los Angeles County Fire Department said.

The Stone fire began about 12:30 p.m. Monday in the 35000 block of Anthony Road and quickly crawled up the rolling hills that shape northern Los Angeles County. Along the way it forced residents to evacuate, along with horses and other large animals.

Advertisement

The fire grew in dry vegetation amid nearly triple-digit heat and 20 mph wind gusts north of Sierra Highway and grew little overnight, officials said Tuesday. More than 200 firefighters and several aircraft assisted in the fight, officials said.

Aircraft are working the Stone fire in Aqua Dulce on June 4, 2018.
Aircraft are working the Stone fire in Aqua Dulce on June 4, 2018. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)

The fire was 30% contained Tuesday morning and had burned through 1,352 acres, the Los Angeles County Fire Department said.

With the exception of residents off Anthony Road north of Sierra Highway, all evacuations have been lifted, the department said. No animals or people were injured in the blaze.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Advertisement
Advertisement