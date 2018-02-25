Stormy Daniels brings her whirlwind tour to North Hollywood

The latest stop on her nationwide tour came with a fair bit of hype and anticipation. Earlier this month, President Trump's personal attorney acknowledged paying Daniels, who is known offstage as Stephanie Clifford, $130,000 just before the 2016 election, but has not said why. This led Daniels' manager, Gina Rodriguez, to say that her nondisclosure agreement was invalidated and that "everything is off now, and Stormy is going to tell her story."