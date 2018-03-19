Street vendor robbed, beaten in South L.A., stepson says

A street vendor was beaten while setting up to sell fruit in South Los Angeles on Sunday morning, according to a GoFundMe page set up by his stepson.
A group of five or six people robbed Pedro Daniel Reyes and several other vendors at 31st Street and San Pedro around 5 a.m., the Los Angeles Police Department said.
Reyes gave them his money, his stepson wrote on GoFundMe, "but they still brutally beat him."
"His entire face was fractured, his jaw broken in three, his throat cut, and several teeth knocked out," Reyes' stepson said, adding that Reyes has no health insurance.
He described Reyes, a native of Oaxaca, Mexico, as a hard worker who split his time working as a roofer and a fruit vendor.
"Doctors say his recovery will take at least six months and he will have to be fed with a straw," his stepson wrote. "I know he wouldn't want to ask for help, but I know he will really need it."
Reyes was scheduled to have surgery Monday, according to the GoFundMe page. By early Monday morning, the page had exceeded its $25,000 goal and raised more than $46,000.
